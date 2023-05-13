EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 342,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 194,414 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,954,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.