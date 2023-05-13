Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.33.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Everi by 170.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 34.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Everi by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

