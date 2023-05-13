Everdome Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $852,307.12 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

