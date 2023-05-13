Euler Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Euler token can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00006662 BTC on popular exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $29.82 million and approximately $692,385.01 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

