EthereumFair (ETF) Price Down 26% Over Last Week

EthereumFair (ETF) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $843,154.17 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

EthereumFair Token Trading

