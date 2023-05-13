Ethereum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.13 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,811.45 or 0.06734470 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $222.45 billion and approximately $9.13 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003435 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,802,176 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

