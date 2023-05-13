Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $11.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,743 shares of company stock worth $74,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 111.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 117.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 150,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 486.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 425,704 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.12. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

