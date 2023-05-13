Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $11.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.
A number of research firms recently commented on ESPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,743 shares of company stock worth $74,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.12. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.