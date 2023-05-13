Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

NYSE:EQC opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 20.22%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

About Equity Commonwealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

