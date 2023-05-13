Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance
NYSE:EQC opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.20.
Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 20.22%.
Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.