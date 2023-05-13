Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Keyera Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CSFB lifted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atb Cap Markets cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.31.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$32.30 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$27.18 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

