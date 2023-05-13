EOS (EOS) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $949.83 million and $91.91 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003242 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003305 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003397 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003133 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001021 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,934,597 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,934,596 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

