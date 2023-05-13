EOS (EOS) Trading 14.9% Lower This Week

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $954.44 million and $128.33 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003324 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003474 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003175 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001009 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,857,813 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,870,350 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

