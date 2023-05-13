EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,609. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.29.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

