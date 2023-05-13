Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.95

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 393044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.90.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.24 million, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.37.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of C$467.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$460.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.4278523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

