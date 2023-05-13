Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.0882 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $269,013.43 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000889 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,511,508 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

