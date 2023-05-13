Energi Market Cap Hits $5.36 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Energi has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $266,739.13 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00056022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00040537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,512,210 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.