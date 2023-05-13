EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Up 3%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.75. Approximately 3,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 10,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

EMX Royalty Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The firm has a market cap of C$304.32 million, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.63.

About EMX Royalty

(Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.