Empower Self Reported Market Cap Hits $522,238.09 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Empower has a market cap of $522,238.09 and $44,285.87 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Empower has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. One Empower token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.03242452 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $59,590.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

