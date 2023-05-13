Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Shares Down 1.8%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 39,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 25,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

