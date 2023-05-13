Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EA. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.21.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,066 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

