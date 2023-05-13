Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Electromed Trading Up 0.8 %

Electromed stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,399. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.