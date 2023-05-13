Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday.
Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance
Electra Battery Materials stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Electra Battery Materials has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.
Electra Battery Materials Company Profile
Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.
