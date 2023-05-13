Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

Electra Battery Materials stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Electra Battery Materials has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in Electra Battery Materials by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Electra Battery Materials by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

