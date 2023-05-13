Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) versus Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Head to Head Comparison

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nauticus Robotics and Ekso Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nauticus Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $5.92, suggesting a potential upside of 158.37%. Ekso Bionics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 476.92%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Nauticus Robotics.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Ekso Bionics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million 9.46 -$28.26 million N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $14.47 million 1.46 -$15.08 million ($1.13) -1.38

Ekso Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics N/A N/A -8.91% Ekso Bionics -102.64% -55.47% -37.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Nauticus Robotics

(Get Rating)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, an all-electric, work-class manipulator that allows perception-driven decision making for semi-autonomous tasking; ToolKITT software suite, which is a multi-layered, multi-tool, software platform that operates various ocean robotic vehicles through navigational guidance, vehicle, and manipulator control, as well as perception, planning, and execution of tasks; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed autonomous surface vessel that supports the real-time operations of Aquanaut in long range and deep water commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment offers exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform heavy duty work for extended periods. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

