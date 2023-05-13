Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $192,150.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ECL opened at $174.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

