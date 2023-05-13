ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.00

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.00 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 307343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cormark cut ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.16.
ECN Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.07. The stock has a market cap of C$770.49 million, a PE ratio of 314.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.