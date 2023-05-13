ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.00

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.00 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 307343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

ECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cormark cut ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.07. The stock has a market cap of C$770.49 million, a PE ratio of 314.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

