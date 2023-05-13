ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.00. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.16.
ECN Capital Price Performance
TSE:ECN opened at C$3.14 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.49 million, a PE ratio of 314.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
