ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.00. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.16.

TSE:ECN opened at C$3.14 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.49 million, a PE ratio of 314.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

