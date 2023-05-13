Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the April 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 401,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,992. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

