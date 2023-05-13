Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the April 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 401,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,992. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $11.40.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.