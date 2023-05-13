E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4022 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous dividend of $0.38.

E.On Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of E.On stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

