Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 433.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

DX stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $597.37 million, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Insider Activity

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 8,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.