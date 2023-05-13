Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 433.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
DX stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $597.37 million, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 8,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.