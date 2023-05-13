Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of DRQ opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.59 million, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,714.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $593,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 44.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.