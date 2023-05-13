dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DOTDF remained flat at $1.14 during trading hours on Friday. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.