Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on D. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $55.19 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.