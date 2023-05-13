Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHCNL traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,235. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

