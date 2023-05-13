Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on July 7th

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $64.50 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DIN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

