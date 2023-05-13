Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,975,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,406,961 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $956,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after buying an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after buying an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

T opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.