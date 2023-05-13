Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,680 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.00% of Norfolk Southern worth $563,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

