Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,159,186 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,098,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,159,186 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Intel worth $769,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.95 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.