Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,720,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 292,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Abbott Laboratories worth $518,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

