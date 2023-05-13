Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,104,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 862,505 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.75% of Pfizer worth $2,157,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,867,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,558 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $210.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

