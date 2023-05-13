Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291,697 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $544,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average of $182.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock worth $12,154,895. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

