Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $663.01 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,012,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $663,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $161.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average of $173.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

