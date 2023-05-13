Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.31 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,708,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109,636 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,305,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $117.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

