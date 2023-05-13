Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 84,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Visa worth $1,147,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.38 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.