Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,000,000. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.0% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 10.53% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000.

Get Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSB opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.