Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of DCOMP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,853. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62.
Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
