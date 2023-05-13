Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

NYSE:DDS traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $283.73. 195,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.02. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 33.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,752 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

