dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.36 million and $2,760.30 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00300402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000648 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,483,990 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01193429 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,075.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.