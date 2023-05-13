Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,864,621 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 86,973 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $362,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 104,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 44,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

