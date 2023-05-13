Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after buying an additional 378,590 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 470.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

