Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $55.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.40.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Catalent has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.