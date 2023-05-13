Denali Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Photronics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Photronics by 114.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

